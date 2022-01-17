Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $82.20 Million Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,302,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527,416 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.63% of Teck Resources worth $82,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TECK. Raymond James decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.13.

TECK stock opened at $33.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $34.78.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

