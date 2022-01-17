Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,629 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

EWW stock opened at $51.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.49. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $51.58.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

