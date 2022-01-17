Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th.

Commercial Metals has raised its dividend by 4.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Commercial Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

CMC opened at $37.92 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $633,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,983.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,752 shares of company stock worth $1,434,237 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commercial Metals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Commercial Metals worth $25,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

