Zacks: Analysts Expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.57. Murphy Oil reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 633.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 455.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

MUR opened at $31.87 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $32.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

