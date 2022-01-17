Forsta AP Fonden Buys 1,700 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 311,389.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 732,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,100,000 after buying an additional 731,765 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 131.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after buying an additional 469,797 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 13.4% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,634,000 after purchasing an additional 214,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 136.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,818,000 after purchasing an additional 175,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 236.2% in the second quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 246,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,803,000 after purchasing an additional 173,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $222,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,083 shares of company stock worth $24,432,426. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on W. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.62.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $171.46 on Monday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.93 and a 52 week high of $355.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.46 and its 200 day moving average is $253.48. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.82 and a beta of 2.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

