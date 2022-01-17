Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 83.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,274,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.48.

DG stock opened at $217.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $240.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.75.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

