Creative Planning Increases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $163.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.99. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $168.31.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.60.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

