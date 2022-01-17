Brokerages Anticipate Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Culp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.09. Culp reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.76 million. Culp had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

In related news, Director Fred A. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Culp by 20.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 146,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Culp by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 304,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,395 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Culp by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 501,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 134,744 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Culp by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 53,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Culp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CULP stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56. Culp has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $111.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.19%.

Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

