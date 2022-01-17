Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Receives C$20.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.00.

AQN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a C$16.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Peters & Co restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of TSE AQN opened at C$17.36 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of C$17.16 and a twelve month high of C$22.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.65.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$665.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$586.89 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.2124 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

