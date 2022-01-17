Analysts Set Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Price Target at $30.50

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

ACRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $6,146,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 29.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 334,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 75,523 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1,244.2% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 533,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 493,962 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $11,853,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,712,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACRS opened at $10.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.