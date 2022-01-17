$0.45 EPS Expected for Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) to report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.44. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34).

Several research firms have recently commented on PECO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at $4,539,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at $336,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at $26,000. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

