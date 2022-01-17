O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,223 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink upgraded Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

SNY stock opened at $51.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.21.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

