NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 19.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 5.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $4,724,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.64.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $78.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.97 and its 200-day moving average is $95.58. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $69.75 and a one year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.