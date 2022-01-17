Pitcairn Co. Has $255,000 Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,250,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 236,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 28,595 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,864,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,087,000 after purchasing an additional 143,896 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 382.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 554,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 421,420 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.04.

HST stock opened at $17.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

