IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,327,761,000 after buying an additional 1,820,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,885,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,530,497,000 after acquiring an additional 68,755 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,605,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,489,149,000 after acquiring an additional 320,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,932,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,911,481,000 after acquiring an additional 44,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,907,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $873,119,000 after acquiring an additional 164,261 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on A. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

NYSE A opened at $144.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604 over the last three months.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

