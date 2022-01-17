IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $639,000 Holdings in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Verso worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 71,448 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 615,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 122,031 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 534,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 92,705 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRS stock opened at $26.80 on Monday. Verso Co. has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $27.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average is $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.70 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verso Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.56%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRS. BWS Financial lowered shares of Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

