IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,161,000 after acquiring an additional 32,528 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 852,761 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,855.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,548,000 after purchasing an additional 771,178 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 513,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 465,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT opened at $251.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.86. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

