ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $690,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,200 shares of company stock worth $15,367,951 in the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWAV opened at $166.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.80 and a beta of 1.27. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.46 and a 52 week high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.71.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.