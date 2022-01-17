Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) will announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.29 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 31,390 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $642,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 113,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.