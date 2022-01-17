IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,390 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,852 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078,389 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,774 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $512,510,000 after acquiring an additional 163,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,889,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $483,747,000 after acquiring an additional 233,708 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Shares of EBAY opened at $63.45 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,757 shares of company stock worth $6,171,804 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

