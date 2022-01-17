IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in ResMed by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 4.3% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $2,174,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,450,132.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,691 shares of company stock worth $10,330,553. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $252.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.99. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.37 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.95, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.50.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

