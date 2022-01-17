KBC Group NV Has $9.17 Million Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $9,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 12,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCI opened at $184.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.28 and a 200-day moving average of $189.41. The company has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 194.06%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

