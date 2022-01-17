KBC Group NV Sells 86,279 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 86,279 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $33,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 55.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $221.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $139.11 and a twelve month high of $239.86. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.56 and its 200 day moving average is $208.07.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Truist started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.28.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

