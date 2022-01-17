Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Short Interest Up 121.7% in December

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 121.7% from the December 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDLC opened at 23.10 on Monday. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a 52 week low of 18.00 and a 52 week high of 73.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 27.49 and its 200 day moving average is 31.91.

