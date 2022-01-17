Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Short Interest Update

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 117.9% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Save Foods stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47. Save Foods has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Save Foods had a negative return on equity of 103.14% and a negative net margin of 734.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Save Foods by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new stake in Save Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Save Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Save Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Save Foods Company Profile

Save Foods, Inc engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

