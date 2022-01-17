Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $3.78 Million Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vonage worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vonage by 3.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 288,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,586,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vonage by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,145,000 after buying an additional 182,619 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 12.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $26,915,474.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $510,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,577,109 shares of company stock worth $74,015,376 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VG opened at $20.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -297.39, a PEG ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.58. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $20.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Craig Hallum downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vonage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

