Creative Planning Purchases 12,116 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Shares of VLO opened at $85.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $85.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -359.63%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

