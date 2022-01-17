Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 790 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Essential Utilities by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTRG opened at $49.41 on Monday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.11 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.64%.

Separately, Barclays raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

