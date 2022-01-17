KBC Group NV Sells 315,988 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,988 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Datadog were worth $10,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in Datadog by 11.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Datadog by 6,107.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 10.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,909,000. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Datadog news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $11,511,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $21,570,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,302,017 shares of company stock valued at $396,912,545 over the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $138.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -987.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.30.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

