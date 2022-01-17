3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 81.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 279,467 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,163,394,000 after buying an additional 283,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,042,349,000 after buying an additional 463,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after buying an additional 750,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.93.

Shares of MMM opened at $178.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.50 and a 200-day moving average of $185.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 52 week low of $163.38 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

