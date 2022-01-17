KBC Group NV Lowers Stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,034 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.09% of Athene worth $11,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Athene by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATH. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Athene from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

In other Athene news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $153,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $351,267.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ATH opened at $83.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.01. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $91.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

