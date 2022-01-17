General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 67.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,465 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $13,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 666.9% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 42,879 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 4.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 46.8% during the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 15,292 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 9.8% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in General Mills by 10.8% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,041,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,327,000 after buying an additional 101,582 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,437,448. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $69.90 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

