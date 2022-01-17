Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $5.19 Million Stock Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.11% of Alteryx worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Alteryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,841,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Alteryx by 5.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alteryx by 18.5% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYX opened at $58.34 on Monday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.88 and a 1-year high of $140.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.22.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.10.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $540,275. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

