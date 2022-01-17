Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,419,596,000 after purchasing an additional 297,980 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Paychex by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,902,000 after buying an additional 908,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,294,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,426,478,000 after buying an additional 189,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,643,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,478,000 after buying an additional 181,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,099,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,226,000 after buying an additional 72,648 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

PAYX opened at $125.00 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.86.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

