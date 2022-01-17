Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,300 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the December 15th total of 841,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Creatd by 165.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 218,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Creatd by 56.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 38,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Creatd in the second quarter worth $108,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Creatd in the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Creatd during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Creatd alerts:

CRTD opened at $1.98 on Monday. Creatd has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter. Creatd had a negative return on equity of 1,063.01% and a negative net margin of 844.73%.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Creatd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creatd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.