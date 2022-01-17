Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Short Interest Down 47.6% in December

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the December 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $46.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $214.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.92. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $49.50.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.44 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chemung Financial by 5,426.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Chemung Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Chemung Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 36.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

