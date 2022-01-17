HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. HealthStream reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $64.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. HealthStream’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.94 million, a PE ratio of 109.79, a P/E/G ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.67. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $31.11.

In other HealthStream news, Director Frank Gordon bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 337.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in HealthStream by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 201,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

