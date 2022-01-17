Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the December 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Waldencast Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Waldencast Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $253,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WALD opened at $10.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86. Waldencast Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.32.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

