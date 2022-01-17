Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 430 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,634 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Best Buy by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,177 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 27.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 78.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,965 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,879 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $39,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $566,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY opened at $100.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.39 and a 200 day moving average of $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.54 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.18.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

