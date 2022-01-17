TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TTEC’s earnings. TTEC posted earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTEC shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.80.

Shares of TTEC opened at $84.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84. TTEC has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $113.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 9.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of TTEC by 164.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 23,254 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 6.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

