Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $8,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 509.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 149,031 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 208.1% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 113,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 76,901 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 52.6% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 37,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares during the period.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

CCEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.37.

CCEP opened at $59.66 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.