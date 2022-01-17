VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) Short Interest Update

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the December 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of VPCBU opened at $10.05 on Monday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the second quarter worth $147,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the second quarter valued at $502,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 24.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 62,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

