Short Interest in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Increases By 51.0%

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,100 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the December 15th total of 272,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

MANT stock opened at $73.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.79. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.76.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $637.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.05 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair lowered shares of ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ManTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

