Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires Shares of 3,707,663 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,707,663 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $64,050,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 3.67% of Bed Bath & Beyond as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Fleming purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 44,695 shares of company stock worth $720,385 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBBY stock opened at $15.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.74. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

