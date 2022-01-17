Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Raised by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Benchmark lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.80.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $131.57 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $274.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.