Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Position Trimmed by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,869 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,093 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.72.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $45.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -916.40, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.99) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.