Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,595 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $70,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $427.23 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $338.57 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $429.48 and a 200 day moving average of $415.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.