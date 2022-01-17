Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 7,596 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 29.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM opened at $127.06 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,333 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

