Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 669,854 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.34% of PulteGroup worth $39,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 60.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $57.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.15 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.96.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

