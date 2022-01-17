Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,295,042 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 674,163 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.5% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.11% of Microsoft worth $2,227,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMC Financial Group lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 7,370 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $310.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.40. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $212.03 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.34.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

